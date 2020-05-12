HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Perkasie man who was awaiting trial after a police standoff back in January is believed to be dead following another standoff. Police say the man was found dead inside a burned home after they believe he set off fireworks during a standoff in Bucks County on Tuesday.
The incident began when police responded to the 600 block of Broad Street in Hilltown Township for reports of an assault around 10:30 a.m.
Police arrived to find a male suspect fleeing the area on a dirtbike. Authorities say the man drove to a home on the 2000 block of Hilltown Pike.
Officers say the man, believed to be 48-year-old Curtis Fish, barricaded himself inside the house and then began setting off fireworks inside the house, which then caused the roof of the home to catch fire.
Fire crews arrived and placed the fire under control but when police entered the home, the man believed to be the suspect was found dead.
