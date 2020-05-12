



MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — Tuesday is the last day of Nurses Appreciation Week but we all know they are appreciated every day. So a local family has figured out a colorful way to show that appreciation and help those on the frontlines at the same time.

Sometimes support can be shown in the small symbols we decide to adorn ourselves in. Whether it’s a school T-shirt, a ribbon representing a cause, or even a word worn on a bracelet like this. It’s these little wearable signs that can connect us to something bigger.

That was the exact intention behind the Rainbow for Hope bracelet, designed by the Billig family of Billig Jewelers in South Jersey.

“Giving someone hope gives them the strength and gives them the courage,” co-founder Wendy Billing said.

With members of their family fighting on the frontlines, finding hope meant not wishing for it but making it.

“Both of my nieces, one doctor and one nurse, I just felt like because they are so at risk and if we can raise money and get them the proper supplies,” Billing said. “I just want them to know there is help. They’re helping everyone, they’re taking care of everyone we love and we’re here because they can’t take care of others if someone’s not taking care of them.”

With the sale of each $25 bracelet, $5 is donated to the American Nurses Association Coronavirus Response Fund. In just under two weeks they’ve raised $7,500 in donations and plenty of spirits.

