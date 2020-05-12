



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands usually flock to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the Wawa Welcome America festival over the summer, but that won’t be happening this year. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced Tuesday the festival will be held virtually this year due to the pandemic.

“We are continuously looking for opportunities to reimagine our programming in ways that will entertain and bring our community together, while keeping health and safety at the top of our minds,” Kenney said.

Philadelphia is a city of traditions, and we're happy to see that our @July4thPhilly festival will continue in 2020 with a completely reimagined virtual experience. Stay updated by visiting the website: https://t.co/HenXCXBxoL — Jim #StayHomePHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) May 12, 2020

It will be the first time in 28 years the festival won’t be held in-person.

“Our team remains committed, now more than ever, to creating an experience that gives our City something to celebrate,” said Welcome America CEO Michael DelBene in a statement. “It is a challenging time, and while we may not be able to gather in our City’s great public spaces this year, we are eager to celebrate in a new way through interactive, virtual experiences. We are grateful to the City and to our incredible sponsors and partners for their support, which will allow us to continue this storied tradition in a new, exciting way.”

The July 4th concert will still take place. It’s not known yet who will perform or if there will be a fireworks display.

Kenney believes holding the festival virtually will be a morale booster for Philadelphia.

“There’s nothing worse than taking 200,000 people in July, in the middle of the pandemic, and putting them together on the parkway so they can breathe on each other. We don’t want to just cancel it altogether, but we want to have some ability for people to be energized to stay inside to watch proceedings and it will keep people safer and keep them indoors,” Kenney said.

The virtual festival will last from June 28-July 4 and include arts, culture, entertainment, history, and education.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley reported 224 new cases, bringing the citywide total to 18,537. Another 15 Philadelphians died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 908.

Farley reiterated it’s still too soon for when the city can reopen but for the day when that does happen, residents will still need to wear a mask, keep your distance and wash your hands.