PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police officers are finding new ways to engage with the community in the age of COVID-19. One precinct has started a podcast called Real Talk With The 18th District.

The 18th police district in West Philadelphia includes an area known for its hospitals, its universities, its diverse population and food scene.

It’s now known as the first in the department with its own podcast.

“We’re always looking for different ways to connect,” Capt. Matthew Gillespie said.

He hosts the 30-minute shows, which started about one month ago.

“We talked about this even before the COVID-19,” he said.

Already three episodes in, Gillespie says the broadcasts, held from his office, are a way to connect with the now sheltering-in-place community he serves. He delves into topics that can’t be typed out in 280 characters or less.

“We literally just sit at the table here and do our own thing,” he said.

In the second episode, Gillespie’s guests were two of his own, from very different backgrounds.

“I never met an African before, so being in a car with him for eight hours a day, we have way too different culture types. And that’s another good thing about working in this district. You run into different people, different backgrounds, different beliefs,” Gillespie said on the podcast.

“It’s just different ways of showing who we are,” Officer Shamssadeen Baukman said.

Officers Baukman and Justin Harris, who make up the community relations team, help produce the show.

You may know them from Karaoke With a Cop or driving last Halloween’s Ghoul Bus Express.

“We do a lot of different, outside of the box things to connect, and it’s been really good. We’ve made some strong connections,” Baukman said.

Now they hope those at home are able to connect on a deeper level.

“It allows our audience to really delve into who these individuals are that are serving the community, and who our community partners are who are working with us,” Officer Harris said.

Who knows, maybe a TikTok account is next.

“I think I’m going to leave it at these formats. I’m going to leave TikTok to Officers Harris and Baukman,” Gillespie said.