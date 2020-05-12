Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flyers’ mascot Gritty delivered cheer and a big thank you to health care workers at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Frontline staff were entertained by Gritty outside the hospital Tuesday.
Gritty did some dancing and picture taking.
No one cared who I was until I put on the mask. pic.twitter.com/3Anq7VGCTY
— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) May 13, 2020
Gritty followed it all up by delivering a catered meal for 100 workers, courtesy of Brulee Catering.
