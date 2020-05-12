CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flyers’ mascot Gritty delivered cheer and a big thank you to health care workers at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Frontline staff were entertained by Gritty outside the hospital Tuesday.

Gritty did some dancing and picture taking.

Gritty followed it all up by delivering a catered meal for 100 workers, courtesy of Brulee Catering.

