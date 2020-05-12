REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) — Rehoboth Beach will open its beach and boardwalk on Friday, but there will be strict limits. Police in the Delaware beach town made the announcement Tuesday on Facebook saying that the beach and boardwalk will open on Friday, May 15 for exercise.
According to the post, the boardwalk and beach will be open for walking and exercise every day from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Leashed dog walking is allowed on the beach May 15 through May 29, however, dogs are not allowed on the boardwalk.
The boardwalk will also be open for the public to access local businesses.
Officials remind those heading to the beach or boardwalk to wear a face covering, maintain social distancing and keep gatherings to 10 people or less.
Also, swimming, surfing, and loitering are not allowed.
This announcement follows a virtual board meeting held by Rehoboth Beach commissioners to discuss possibilities for summer.
