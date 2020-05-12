2 Families Displaced Following Two-Alarm Fire In Washington Township

Comments
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Cell phone video captured flames tearing through two homes in Washington Township. The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. Monday on Lawrence lane.
Officials say the fire may have started in one home’s garage then spread to a second home. It quickly grew to two alarms.
Crews placed the fire under control just before midnight.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Fortunately, no residents were hurt.
“The first companies arrived and they had the one single-family dwelling, pretty well involved, with the exposure to the left side. The fire had already communicated to the second floor and to the attic that far building, as well,” Washington Township Fire Chief Patrick Dolgos said.
Two families were dis placed by the flames.
Investigators are now working to determine what caused the fire.
