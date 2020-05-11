Comments
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Fire crews battled a raging three-alarm blaze at a Newark apartment building Monday night. The fire broke out shortly after 7 p.m. at an apartment building at 1210 North Barrett Lane in Newark.
Officials say the fire reached three alarms before crews were able to control it.
Video shared by First State Update shows heavy flames erupting from the roof of the building.
Investigators say it took nearly two hours to put out the blaze.
No one was injured.
There is no word on what started the fire.
You must log in to post a comment.