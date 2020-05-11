Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 3300 block of North Hancock Street around 8:24 a.m. Monday.
Police say a 39-year-old man was shot twice in the buttocks, once in the right thigh, once in the left knee, and once in the right hand. He was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.
No arrest has been made at this time.
