Police: 18-Year-Old Man Shot In Back As He Entered Car In East Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police in East Germantown are searching for a suspect after a shooting that injured a teenager late Sunday night. Investigators say an 18-year-old was shot once in the back as he entered a car on the 500 block of East Duval Street around 11:30 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.
Police say the gunman fled the scene on foot.
“The only description of the shooter is a male wearing a surgical mask and a dark-hooded sweatshirt, who fled on foot westbound from the 500 block of Duval Street,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Investigators collected five shell case from a semi-automatic handgun at the scene.
So far police have no motive for the shooting.
