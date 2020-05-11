Police: 18-Year-Old Man Shot In Back As He Entered Car In East Germantown

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police in East Germantown are searching for a suspect after a shooting that injured a teenager late Sunday night. Investigators say an 18-year-old was shot once in the back as he entered a car on the 500 block of East Duval Street around 11:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Police say the gunman fled the scene on foot.

“The only description of the shooter is a male wearing a surgical mask and a dark-hooded sweatshirt, who fled on foot westbound from the 500 block of Duval Street,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Investigators collected five shell case from a semi-automatic handgun at the scene.

So far police have no motive for the shooting.

