Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District is offering a new helpline for mental health support for students and caregivers beginning Monday. The district, in partnership with Uplift Center for Grieving Children, has opened Philly HopeLine.
Philly HopeLine is open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
Students and caregivers can reach someone at Philly HopeLine by calling or texting 1-833-PHL-HOPE or 1-833-745-4673.
You must log in to post a comment.