TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – The New Jersey Air National Guard will fly in tribute to health care workers on Tuesday. The 108th Wing and the 177th Fighter Wing will circle the state starting at 11:20 a.m.
New Jersey Air Guard conducts flyover to honor COVID-19 frontline workers. Two New Jersey Air National Guard wings are partnering in the nationwide Air Force Salutes Flyover, May 12, to honor the men and women working on the frontlines during the 2019-20 coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/XTBKOUea3C
— NJ National Guard (@NJNationalGuard) May 11, 2020
The flyover will soar high above testing sites, state veteran homes and hospitals.
It will end about two hours after takeoff.
