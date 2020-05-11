CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey Air National Guard, New Jersey news

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – The New Jersey Air National Guard will fly in tribute to health care workers on Tuesday. The 108th Wing and the 177th Fighter Wing will circle the state starting at 11:20 a.m.

The flyover will soar high above testing sites, state veteran homes and hospitals.

It will end about two hours after takeoff.

