By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Wilmington News

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A fiery two-car accident in Wilmington, Delaware caused a partial road closure for several hours overnight. The crash happened around midnight Monday on the northbound lanes of I-495, near 12th street.

The Wilmington Fire Department says one of the vehicles went over the guardrail then caught on fire.

Multiple injuries were reported but no one was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Traffic in the area was being detoured to I-95 North but the road has since reopened.

