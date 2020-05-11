WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A fiery two-car accident in Wilmington, Delaware caused a partial road closure for several hours overnight. The crash happened around midnight Monday on the northbound lanes of I-495, near 12th street.
The Wilmington Fire Department says one of the vehicles went over the guardrail then caught on fire.
Overnight crash has I-495 North closed in #Wilmington at the 12th St overpass. Two cars involved, one flipped over the guardrail, injuries reported. All traffic is forced onto I-95 NB. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/T4VupPvoMu
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) May 11, 2020
Multiple injuries were reported but no one was taken to the hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Traffic in the area was being detoured to I-95 North but the road has since reopened.
