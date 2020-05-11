Comments
BEAR, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police have identified the elderly couple who was shot and killed at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery Friday. According to police, Paul Marino, 86, and Lidia Marino, 85, both from Elkton, Maryland died after visiting the cemetery.

Lidia was pronounced dead at the scene, while Paul was rushed to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning.
The alleged gunman, Sheldon C. Francis, was discovered dead in nearby woods from a gunshot wound, investigators say.
The relationship between the gunman and victims remains unclear. An investigation continues.
