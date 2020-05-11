Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro wants to draw attention to what he says is the growing threat of scams linked to the pandemic. Specifically, he warned of those related to stimulus checks.
“We received a number of complaints to our office, and specifically about the scams we’re seeing on the stimulus check. Someone calling, sending unsolicited e-mail, encouraging you to give over your bank account information to get your check quicker,” he said.
Shapiro held a virtual event Monday with the National Consumers League a private, non-profit advocacy group.
