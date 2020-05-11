PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s top education official told lawmakers they intend to reopen schools in the fall. Education Secretary Pedro Rivera made the statement at a Senate Education Committee hearing Monday.
He says they will be watching data to guide their decisions.
“It is fully our intent that will have, that we will be in a place where we are going to open up schools for students when they return for the next academic year,” he said. “Now, in preparing to do so, we understand that we are absolutely going to have to focus on what the research says and we will use data that is available to drive our decision moving forward.”
Secretary Rivera says there will be a transition period as schools prepare to follow safety guidelines in the fall.
