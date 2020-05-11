



HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf took aim at six Pennsylvania counties who say they’re moving to the yellow phase of reopening without his approval. Wolf says counties opening prematurely is like “surrendering” to the enemy.

“Over this past weekend, some have decided to surrender to this enemy. These are politicians who were elected to serve their fellow citizens. Others are business owners who have chosen to serve their customers by putting them in harm’s way. These folks are choosing to desert in the face of the enemy, in the middle of a war we Pennsylvanians are winning and must win.”

The counties in question say they have enough testing, equipment and hospital capacity to move forward with reopening.

The normally mild-mannered Democrat fired back after several counties declared themselves in open rebellion against his restrictions on businesses and movement, saying local officials who pronounce themselves open for business will pay a steep price.

“To those politicians who decide to cave in to this coronavirus, they need to understand the consequences of their cowardly act,” said Wolf, threatening to withhold state and federal funding to counties “that put us all at risk by operating illegally.”

Wolf also warned businesses that choose to “follow the whims of local politicians and ignore the law” by reopening in defiance of the shutdown that they risk businesses licenses, certificates of occupancy and other required governmental approvals to operate.

“By opening before the evidence suggests you should, you’re taking undo risks with the safety of your customers,” Wolf said.

Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman warned that companies that ignore the shutdown order could be putting themselves at risk of having their claims denied.

She said many policies have provisions that exclude coverage stemming from “illegal acts or conduct,” and could result in denied claims for property damage, protection from liability and other hazards should a business decide to reopen in violation of Wolf’s order.

“It is the duty of every business and resident in Pennsylvania to ensure that they and the public at large are provided with the maximum level of protection afforded by insurance. Any actions that could potentially create coverage gaps are the antitheses of the civil duty required of all residents during these times of emergency,” she said in a written statement.

Republican elected officials in a growing number of counties are planning to move on their own to lift some of Wolf’s restrictions, including the Democrat’s stay-at-home orders and shutdown of businesses deemed “non-life-sustaining.” The counties assert they have enough testing, equipment and hospital capacity to deal with the coronavirus.

“We have heard the pleas of our residents who desire the ability to safely reopen their businesses and safely return to work,” said nearly identical letters sent by state lawmakers, county commissioners and others in Lebanon and Schuylkill counties.

Franklin, Lancaster and Dauphin, among other counties, are also indicating they plan to lift pandemic restrictions on their own beginning this week.

President Donald Trump weighed in Monday, tweeting: “The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails.”

Wolf’s warning comes as the number of COVID-19 cases climbed above 57,000 on Monday, as the statewide death toll rose to 3,731.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)