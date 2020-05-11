



DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — There may be no better time than now for young athletes to get in some practice. Some local coaches are now leading workouts virtually.

Silent fields and empty basketball courts — signs we’re still on lockdown. But at least one softball team isn’t taking this sitting down.

“If we don’t keep practicing we’re going to lose everything,” Delco Diamonds player Maya Flicker said.

It’s quite challenging not playing on the field surrounded by teammates, but the Delco Diamonds are adjusting to a new routine — Zoom practice.

“Catchers will go one day, middle infield will go one day, outfield will go another day,” Maya said.

Their coach came up with drills that don’t require a second set of hands, which Maya practices in her backyard.

“We’ve been practicing four, five days a week and we’ve had 100% participation,” coach Mark Burrell said.

It must be difficult not knowing when you’ll be back on the field.

“It is because we’re going to need to practice things in person for it to work with the entire team,” Maya said.

Tournaments have been canceled while the team plays the waiting game.

“They’re dedicated as ever right now. They’re doing everything they can to stay in shape and be ready to go if we do have a season,” Burrell said.

Until Gov. Tom Wolf says it’s OK to gather in large groups, the medical director from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Department of Infection Prevention and Control says we’ll have to find a new normal.

“We’re going to have to find that new normal, and we’re going to balance the need to get back to a routine while practicing physical distancing, masking, all those measures will still need to stay in place,” Dr. Julia Sammons said.

For now, this is the next best thing to normal.