BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – In a virtual town hall with students Monday morning, Bucks County commissioners said a move to the yellow reopening phase would not fully reopen businesses.
“Soon we’ll be able to move from the red to the yellow stage, which there will still be some businesses that will be closed. There will still be social distancing, there will still be masks, there will still be curbside service but there will be kind of a step forward in some ways toward getting back to normal,” Bucks County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Bob Harvie said.
Commissioners also said that if Bucks County moves to yellow, the health department will consider whether it’s safe to open community pools.
But that would depend on whether social distancing can be maintained.
