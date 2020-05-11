



TRENTON (CBS) — Gov. Phil Murphy says he is willing to give restart dates by the end of the week due to the downward trend of COVID-19 cases. The decision comes after an additional 1,453 coronavirus cases were announced Monday, bringing the statewide total to 139,945.

Murphy says another 59 New Jerseyans have lost their lives to COVID-19-related complications, raising the death toll to 9,310.

“The number of patients currently being treated for COVID-19 in our hospitals has dropped to 4,195,” Murphy said. “The number of hospitalizations across our health care systems, regionally, also continues to trend down.”

Gov Murphy says downward trend of #covid19 cases has him willing to give re-start dates by the end of this week https://t.co/OyTdHEH99t — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) May 11, 2020

Social distancing continues to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The rate of spread continues to SLOW across the state. pic.twitter.com/qFFYJXWIVx — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 11, 2020

Over the weekend, some Jersey Shore beach points reopened for recreational activity.

Meanwhile, Murphy is calling out leaders in Washington who, he says, have no interest in helping the states avoid a national economic “catastrophe.” Murphy specifically named Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as one of the leaders willing to use New Jerseyans’ tax dollars on “pork projects.”

“Some leaders in Washington, like Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell are all too happy to spend the tax dollars of New Jerseyans on pork projects back home but right now, they seemingly have no interested in helping states like New Jersey avert a national economic catastrophe,” Murphy said.

Getting states direct aid to fight the health pandemic and avoid an economic disaster is uniting some Democrats and Republicans in Washington.

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menedez is sponsoring legislation with Republican Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy to give $500 billion to state and local governments across the nation to ensure the delivery of essential services like law enforcement and educators.

Murphy said the states are not asking for a “bailout.” They just want to stop the health pandemic from turning into a second Great Depression. The money would be used to secure the jobs of first responders, front-line workers and educators.

“Some have suggested that it’s the fault of the states that COVID-19 has ravaged us,” Murphy said. “Forget the fact that we have lost more than 9,000 New Jerseyans to this illness, forget the fact that we have had to shutter our economy to try to save lives. Some have suggested our states should just go bankrupt.”