By CBS3 Staff
coronavirus, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Researchers in Utah are working to make smartphones smarter by enabling them to detect COVID-19. Engineers at the University of Utah are developing a sensor that can detect the virus.

The sensor would be put into a phone and if someone coughing or breathing on it has the virus, the results would be displayed on the phone in a matter of seconds.

Researchers say they began the project about a year ago to detect the Zika virus, but pivoted to detect COVID-19.

They hope to have a working prototype in a couple of months.

 

