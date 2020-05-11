CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — President Donald Trump will visit the Lehigh Valley Thursday. He will visit the Owens and Minor Inc. factory, a medical equipment distribution center in Allentown.

White House officials say Owens and Minor Inc. is a 137-year-old medical equipment distributor that has sent millions of N95 masks and other PPE to hospitals and health care workers across the country.

President Trump’s visit comes after he criticized Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening timeline.

On Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed above 57,000, as the death toll rose to 3,731.

