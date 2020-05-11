ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — President Donald Trump will visit the Lehigh Valley Thursday. He will visit the Owens and Minor Inc. factory, a medical equipment distribution center in Allentown.
White House officials say Owens and Minor Inc. is a 137-year-old medical equipment distributor that has sent millions of N95 masks and other PPE to hospitals and health care workers across the country.
President Trump’s visit comes after he criticized Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening timeline.
The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails. The Democrats are moving slowly, all over the USA, for political purposes. They would wait until November 3rd if it were up to them. Don’t play politics. Be safe, move quickly!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020
On Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed above 57,000, as the death toll rose to 3,731.
