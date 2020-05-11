



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nursing homes make up the majority of COVID-19-related deaths in Pennsylvania. There’s a growing push to expand testing to nursing homes in the Philadelphia area and across the nation.

About 2,400 people have died in nursing homes in the commonwealth due to the pandemic and people are demanding action.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

Carla Showell-Lee was visiting her father through a window at a nursing home in Lansdale called Gwynedd Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, when she noticed her dad looked sick, so she wanted him tested.

“And it came back COVID-19, that he was positive,” Showell-Lee said.

Her dad is doing better now, but not everyone is so lucky. Pennsylvania health officials say COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes make up nearly 70% of all COVID deaths across the commonwealth.

“It does feel like a death trap,” said Diane Menio, executive director for the Center for Advocacy for the Rights and Interests of the Elderly. “Any place where you have a people who live in that close together, you’re going to have problems with infection control.”

Maryland and West Virginia are just some states that recently rolled out plans to test everyone inside nursing homes because of a high number of residents losing their lives. Now, there’s a growing push for that to happen in Pennsylvania.

“People most susceptible and vulnerable are the ones in the long-term care facilities,” Republican state Sen. Scott Martin said.

The Pennsylvania Senate held a hearing last week, asking why testing also isn’t routine in the commonwealth’s nursing homes. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says only those showing symptoms are getting tested, but that could change.

“We’re gonna talk about it,” Dr. Levine said. “We have to talk about it before we can do it.”

On Monday, the White House announced it wants to see action. Now, it’s pushing to have a million tests inside nursing homes across the country over the next two weeks.