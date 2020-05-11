Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is starting to offer more in-person visits for patients. But there will be some new precautions.
The hospital says everyone who visits CHOP’s main campus or care network locations will be pre-screened for COVID-19 exposure or symptoms.
The number of caregivers who can accompany a child for each visit will also be limited.
All CHOP employees and adult visitors must also wear masks.
Everyone will also have to practice social distancing.
