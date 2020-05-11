CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is cracking down on celebratory parades that have surged in popularity during the pandemic. The state police superintendent released a letter saying any parades where people gather violate the governor’s stay-at-home order.

That includes parades for events like birthdays, graduations and proms.

The superintendent says caravans are still OK if everyone stays in their cars and no one gathers outside.

