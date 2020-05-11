



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Tuesday, the players union will get a look at the plan approved by Major League Baseball owners to begin the season in July without fans in the stands. CBS3’s Lesley Van Arsdall talked with former Phillies manager Larry Bowa about the future of baseball.

Bowa has been around baseball for a long time but he has never seen anything like this.

“It’s really a bad situation for everybody in our country right now,” Bowa said. “Hopefully, sooner rather than later, we can get back to normalcy here.”

Last week, baseball returned in South Korea with no fans in the stands. Bowa is fine with that.

“Most of these baseball players, they like playing baseball and I’m sure it’ll be an adjustment for them,” Bowa said. “Some of the guys, they just wanna get back on the field and play baseball.”

As for a message to the fans, Bowa says “be patient.”

“I think this is very important for our country to be patient right now. We’re all chomping at the bit to get outside and do things that we were accustomed to doing, but we have to look out for the safety of everybody around us,” Bowa said.

