



MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf fired back at some Pennsylvania counties Monday who want to reopen faster than his plans call for. The governor said there could be consequences if they disobey his plan, including losing money.

Dozens of businesses still remain closed on Main Street in Media as there is a heaviness of wondering how they will survive.

Kathleen Rode, owner of Local Home and Gifts, says a plan to keep shoppers safe is ready to go, if only she could open.

“Let us practice the same safety standards that Target or Walmart are practicing. Give us the opportunity to open our doors,” Rode said. “The biggest pressures I feel is being able to pay my rent.”

The Delaware County Chamber of Commerce argues local businesses can achieve the same safety protocols as large chains that have remained open.

“I think our small business owners are smart enough to figure out a way to open safely but responsibly,” Delaware County Chamber of Commerce President Trish McFarland said.

Pressure is increasing in Harrisburg as a statewide fight is pitched with rural counties set to ignore the governor’s stay-at-home orders, which were designed to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

“To those politicians who decide to cave into this coronavirus, they need to understand the consequences of their cowardly act,” Wolf said.

Wolf, for the first time, outlined economic sanctions if counties go rogue.

“Other discretionary funding won’t go to counties that put us all at risk by operating illegally,” Wolf warned.

On Saturday, Bucks County asked the governor’s office to move into yellow territory, which is the first departure from tight restrictions.

Berks County is independently developing reopening plans.

The inner-state conflict caught President Donald Trump’s attention on Monday, with a tweet and a partisan shot at the governor.

The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails. The Democrats are moving slowly, all over the USA, for political purposes. They would wait until November 3rd if it were up to them. Don’t play politics. Be safe, move quickly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020

