



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — This past weekend was the first full weekend back open for a lot of businesses in Delaware. Some businesses are happy to have their doors unlocked, while others are left to wonder if it’s even worth it.

Craig Skilz never imagined a line in his barbershop so soon.

After more than two months of their clippers being closed, the owner of Phat Cuts in Wilmington was shocked but happy the state allowed his shop and other small businesses to open Friday as long as they adhere to strict social distancing policies.

“It’s still going to take easily six months or maybe next year at this time to see improvement on where I was in January,” he said.

The policy isn’t cutting it for others.

“I can’t do curb service on something like this,” said Leonard Simon, owner of Wright & Simon.

The niche custom suit store has been a staple for 84 years. But amidst a pandemic, no one is dabbling in double-breasted blazers.

“It doesn’t make much of a difference. No one is coming out. It’s more for show than anything else,” Simon said.

Representing the divide amongst local business owners.

Simon says the government should trust individual businesses and individual consumers to shop responsibly.

“Give us a chance to do it,” he added. “It’s a lot safer here than it would be in a Costco or Home Depot. That’s for sure.”

Skilz is more accepting of a more patient approach.

“As long as we’re able to do something going forward that’s good for me. I want it to boom but it can’t boom right now. We have to take it step-by-step,” he said.

In terms of viability, both Skilz and Simon say they’re OK for right now. But like many businesses, the longer the economy is shut down the harder it gets.