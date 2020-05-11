Comments
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Two local musicians are showing their support for health care workers on the frontlines of the pandemic. Through cards, care packages, donations and by staying home, so many have shown their support to the brave souls that have selflessly been saving lives on the frontlines.
Many have even used their own talents to pay tribute like Keith Garner and Joey Denoble, who’ve recently started using their love of musical performance to make sure medical professionals all over the region know they’re in our hearts and on the front of our minds.
As it was once said where words leave off, music begins.
WATCH THE VIDEO FOR VITTORIA WOODILL’S FULL REPORT
