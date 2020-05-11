CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some tense moments for residents in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia after a vacant house went up in flames overnight. Cell phone video captured the blaze on 25th and Oxford Streets.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

