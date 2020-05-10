Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two men are hospitalized after they were shot in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood. The incident happened on the 1900 block of West Wingohocking Street just before 4:300 p.m. Saturday.
According to police, a 31-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds — one in his right arm and one in his left calf. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.
A 32-year-old man was shot once in his left arm, police say. He transported himself to Albert Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
It’s unclear what led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.
