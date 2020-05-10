



DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A grim economic outlook has some local counties begging for a chance to turn yellow. In Pennsylvania, leaders in Bucks and Delaware counties are in talks with the Wolf administration to begin the reopening process early while some Jersey Shore towns are building a roadmap for its state.

Frank Ventresca of Ventresca Limited in Doylestown has been desperately trying to attract customers to his men’s clothing shop in recent weeks.

“Sales are off 95%, which is huge,” he said.

It’s been tough for Jem Jewelers in Warrington too, says owner Steve Petrillo, who has no relation to this reporter.

“We were trying to do business on the internet, Facebook, all the social media,” Petrillo said. “But it’s been difficult.”

But now, Bucks County commissioners are working to slowly reopen. They had a teleconference with Gov. Tom Wolf’s office on Saturday, urging the state to move the county to the yellow phase.

That would allow most businesses to open if they follow strict guidelines like social distancing rules.

“Oh, man, it would be a great help for us,” Petrillo said.

Some shore points like in Ocean City are already open.

“There’s no shortage of people from Pennsylvania, New York and surrounding states coming to Ocean City to check out their second homes, just to get out of the city and come down to get some fresh air. They’re here,” Manco & Manco Pizza owner Chuck Bangle said.

Ocean City’s mayor opened the beach on Saturday for runners, fishers and surfers, but people will not be allowed to sunbathe. The boardwalk is also back open but for recreation and takeout, like at Manco & Manco Pizza on East 9th Street.

“We took a substantial hit like every business in America, but at least with the curbside pickup and delivery, we’re able to keep our full-time staff employed,” Bangle said.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Governor’s Office is reviewing Cape May County’s plan to begin reopening all of New Jersey on June 1 with strict guidelines.

Back in Pennsylvania, businesses in Bucks County hope state officials follow New Jersey’s lead.

“I’d like to ask that the government be practical in their decision making,” Ventresca said. “If they go without their pay and compensation, they’ll have a better idea of what we’re going through.”