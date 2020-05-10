



TRENTON (CBS) — New Jersey officials announced an additional 1,503 coronavirus cases Sunday as the statewide total tops 138,500. Gov. Phil Murphy said there are now 138,532 COVID-19 cases in the Garden State.

There were another 140 coronavirus-related deaths and the death toll has reached 9,255.

“We’ve tragically lost 140 more lives, pushing out total to 9,255 lives lost,” Murphy tweeted.

NEW: NJ has 1,503 new confirmed positive cases of #COVID19, pushing our total to 138,532. Of those cases:

➡️4,308 are in hospitals

➡️1,338 are in critical or intensive care

➡️994 are on ventilators We’ve tragically lost 140 more lives, pushing our total to 9,255 lives lost. pic.twitter.com/7LCMQmK6Qk — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 10, 2020

On Saturday, Murphy said “it’s just a matter of time” before the state defeats COVID-19 as the number of new cases in the Garden State continues to show an overall positive trend.

He said the daily positivity rate has been coming down steadily over the past several weeks.

“We’re seeing the most progress in the DECLINING positivity rate – the number of tests which are coming back positive,” Murphy said. “As we continue to follow the science, we know that it’s just a matter of time before we defeat COVID-19,” Murphy said.

New Jersey officials announced yesterday the state will be getting 110 cases of the FDA approved COVID-19 treatment remdesivir. Each case contains 40 vials and will be given to hospitals.

Meanwhile as Murphy continues to stress the importance of social distancing, some South Jersey beaches have opened to the public.

The mayors of Sea Isle City, Ocean City and Upper Township opened up some of their beaches for recreational activities on Saturday. Visitors are allowed to exercise, fish or surf, but they’re not allowed to sunbathe, sit in chairs or congregate, officials said.

Beaches in Wildwood, North Wildwood, Avalon, and Stone Harbor also open back up to walking, running, fishing and sunbathing this weekend.