



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia is launching a program to help residents who are struggling financially because of the coronavirus pandemic. City officials announced residents can apply for an emergency cash grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services beginning Monday.

The emergency cash assistance program was announced Sunday, as the number of coronavirus cases in the city rose above 18,000.

The program is designed to help families with children who were working and have lost their job or income.

“Too many Philadelphians struggle to keep afloat financially even in normal times,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “This virus simply cannot be allowed to become a terrible tipping point that leaves people hungry or without shelter. This emergency help is available now if you are someone who has had trouble applying for unemployment—or if you are waiting for your unemployment to come through. This state program is limited—both in size and duration—but I am certain that every bit of assistance can make a huge difference.”

Families whose income is below $2,700 a month for a family of three are eligible.

Those that qualify will be able to get a one-time grant of approximately $400-$1,200, based on their family size.

Those eligible may begin submitting applications on Monday, May 11 through June 12 — or until all funds are expended.

For more information, click here.