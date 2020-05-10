



CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — With social distancing guidelines in place around the Delaware Valley, flowers may be a good gift idea this Mother’s Day. One garden center in Cherry Hill is providing a safe environment for customers to shop for their moms.

There are some big changes at McNaughton’s Garden Center this year compared to last, all in an effort to keep customers safe.

Every hour they are sanitizing the shopping carts, they purchased more carts so they can do curbside pickups, there are normally four cashiers in a booth but this year only two, and directional arrows are posted to encourage social distancing.

Usually the place is packed with flowers, but this Mother’s Day it’s full of open space.

The pandemic has really changed the way the company has done business, so has the weather and cold temperatures.

And of course the weather is a big concern as far as bringing in business, but the owner says they are here and ready to help customers pick out the perfect flower for mom.

The silver lining is most people placed online sales and picked their flowers up yesterday. They have 100 online orders and there are 15 left to be picked up.