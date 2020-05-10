Comments
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases in Delaware is nearing 6,500 as the death toll now stands at 224. On Sunday, health officials announced 170 additional COVID-19 cases and three new deaths.
There are now 6,447 COVID-19 cases in Delaware.
New Castle County has 2,331 coronavirus cases, while Sussex County has 3,059 and Kent County has 1,016. There are also 41 cases in which officials are unsure what county the patients are from.
According to officials, 2,537 Delawareans have recovered from COVID-19.
There are 24,592 negative cases in the state, officials say.
