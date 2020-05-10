



Animal advocate Carol Erickson joined Eyewitness News on Sunday to talk about some ways to help families in need during the pandemic. She also explored what may seem like an odd behavior in dogs.

Does your dog eat grass?

Many veterinarians consider it to be a normal dog behavior and less than 25% of dogs throw up afterward.

Apparently most dogs do not do it because they are sick or anything else, they do it because they like the taste.

Unless that grass with a pesticide or herbicide, vets say let them enjoy.

Meantime, the Pennsylvania SPCA is stepping up big time and is asking for help with a pet food donation drive.

Here are this week’s adoptable pets:

Bianca -She is a very active girl looking for an active home to take her on plenty of walks and have lots of playtime. She would do best in a home with older children and one that has no cats or small animals. If you think Bianca would be a good fit for you and your family, email adoption counselors at adoptions@pspca.org.

Cherry – This 14 lb. Chihuahua mix sports a beautiful brindle coat, and she’s looking forward to celebrating her first birthday on May 11 in a forever home. Fully house- and crate-trained, her foster mom says she has a sweet temperament, loves puppy playtime, chasing toys and getting belly rubs; and she sleeps very well through the night. Please reach out to adoptions@pspca.org to learn more about this sweet and sassy gal.

Black Pear – This black cat can be very shy when meeting new people, so he is looking for someone who is going to be very patient with him and take time to get to know him. He would do best in a quiet household with not much hustle and bustle. If you think he would be a good fit for you and your family, email adoption counselors at adoptions@pspca.org.