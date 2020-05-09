Comments
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A career firefighter in Montgomery County was honored with one last ride and thank you dinner on his final day on the job. Eyewitness News was at the Pottstown Fire Department on Friday as Terry Bechtel received a sendoff to remember.
Bechtel retired on Friday after serving as a firefighter for both the Pottstown Fire Department and Good Will Steam Fire Engine Company.
The fire companies held a goodbye dinner for Bechtel and presented him with gifts for his service.
Bechtel led a lights and sirens processional throughout Pottstown for his final ride.
