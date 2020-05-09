Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old woman is fighting for her life after police say she was shot in her head in the city’s Tioga section. The incident happened on the 3500 block of North 19th Street just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the victim was shot once in her left temple.
She was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where she was placed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made so far as the investigation remains ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
