VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — It was an emotional farewell to a New Jersey corrections officer allegedly killed by his neighbor. Time stopped in Vineland on Saturday as they said goodbye to one of their own. Corrections Officer William Durham, who was known by friends as Timmy, was killed while off duty on Monday.

“We had to do this. This is the way we send our officers off,” Michael Gallagher, a friend, said. “Timmy was a great man. He was a great officer, a family man.”

Durham’s widow, Catherine Durham, was guided by their two children to greet a procession of cars on Saturday afternoon.

Because of social distancing guidelines, New Jersey isn’t allowing more than 10 people to gather at once so on a cold and blustery day, friends and supporters came to them.

Catherine Durham made sure to wave to every car and tap her heart.

Funeral services are being held for @NJ_DOC Officer William “Timmy” Durham. He was killed while off duty on Monday. His 18 year old neighbor is charged with his murder @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/UJV9qLs7sV — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) May 9, 2020

“He would say this is too much. He always called me ‘G,” Gallagher said. “‘G, this is way too much, don’t do this.’ He was always about other people.”

Gallagher is a longtime friend of Durham’s and the vice president of their union. Durham worked at the South Woods State Prison.

The 300-car procession was led by a New Jersey state police helicopter. Durham was killed on Monday near his Vineland home.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office has now charged Durham’s 18-year-old neighbor, Zachary Latham, with his murder.

Latham has been charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault, among other charges.

Prosecutors say Latham was armed with a knife and taser during a fight with Durham.

Durham was stabbed multiple times, but the reason for the argument was not disclosed.

Catherine Durham and their two sons were also charged in the incident.