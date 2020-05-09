Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — La Salle University held a virtual graduation ceremony on Saturday for its 2020 graduates. The online commencement included celebratory messages, including a stone-cold sendoff from the president of La Salle’s Alumni Association.
Congratulations to the La Salle University Class of 2020! You did it! #LaSalleGrad20 pic.twitter.com/QuWpbGurEZ
— La Salle University (@LaSalleUniv) May 9, 2020
This year, 1,600 students will receive undergraduate and graduate-level diplomas from La Salle.
An in-person commencement is planned for a later date.
You must log in to post a comment.