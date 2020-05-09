BREAKING:Officer-involved shooting leaves a man in critical condition in South Philadelphia, police say
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, La Salle University, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — La Salle University held a virtual graduation ceremony on Saturday for its 2020 graduates. The online commencement included celebratory messages, including a stone-cold sendoff from the president of La Salle’s Alumni Association.

This year, 1,600 students will receive undergraduate and graduate-level diplomas from La Salle.

An in-person commencement is planned for a later date.

Comments