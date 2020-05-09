TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey has joined the race to collect convalescent plasma, a therapy that is being used to treat the sickest coronavirus patients and is showing great promise. Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday announced a new partnership with the American Red Cross to collect the plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients.
The Red Cross will begin plasma collection Monday at their Fairfield Center and at University Hospital in Newark, where about 100 patients were successfully treated with convalescent plasma.
“In this time of crisis, the Red Cross is privileged to witness the best of humanity as people roll up their sleeves. We greatly appreciate the support of the American people and those recovered COVID-19 patients who have stepped up to help someone during this extremely difficult time,” Rosie Taravella, American Red Cross Regional CEO, said.
Plasma can be stored for up to a year, so the organization hopes to build a stock that will help patients throughout the crisis.
If you have recovered from the virus and would like to participate can do so by registering on the American Red Cross’s website by clicking here.
