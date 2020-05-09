PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Beginning Monday, May 11, face coverings will be required for both employees and passengers at Philadelphia International Airport. The airport made the announcement Friday.
“Beginning May 11, all passengers, airport personnel and all personnel of a tenant or a subcontractor are required to wear a face covering which covers the individual’s nose and mouth while on Airport premises, except to the extent the passenger or employee is eating or drinking, or is alone in the employee’s office,” the airport said in a statement.
Passengers and employees at PHL must now wear face coverings when at #PHLAirport.
They went on to say that all airlines at the airport require employees to wear face coverings, and most ask that passengers wear masks as well.
Philadelphia International added that the Transportation Security Administration has announced that all airport screening agents must also wear masks.
