DOVER, Del. (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases in Delaware is now above 6,200 as the death toll now stands at 221. On Saturday, health officials announced 166 additional COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths.
There are now 6,277 COVID-19 cases in Delaware.
On Friday, the state took “baby steps” to provide economic relief to people and businesses who are struggling financially.
New Castle County has 2,275 coronavirus cases, while Sussex County has 2,990 and Kent County has 985. There are also 27 cases in which officials are unsure what county the patients are from.
According to officials, 2,450 Delawareans have recovered from COVID-19.
There are 23,019 negative cases in the state, officials say.
