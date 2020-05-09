TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices ticked down a bit more in New Jersey but increased across the nation as a whole, which analysts say may indicate the end of the plunge as states reopen following coronavirus-related closures. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $1.99, down a penny from a week ago.
Drivers were paying $2.93 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average gas price Friday was $1.82, down a nickel from a week ago. Drivers were paying $2.88 a gallon a year ago at this time
Analysts say as states begin to reopen closed businesses, they will likely see increases in demand with prices at the pump following suit.
