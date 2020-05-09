Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting has turned a Northeast Philadelphia street corner into a crime scene. According to police, a 19-year-old man was found shot at Tolbut and Ditman Streets in Holmesburg around 2 a.m. Saturday.
Police say the man was shot at least once in the head while driving at the intersection.
At least 40 shell casings were found at the scene including some from an assault rifle, officials say.
The victim was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he is listed in extremely critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made as police search for a motive.
