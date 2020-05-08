BREAKING:State Police Investigating Active Shooter Situation After Gunfire Erupts At Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Sources Say
By CBS3 Staff
BEAR, Del. (CBS) — Sources tell CBS3 that Delaware State Police are investigating an active shooter situation after gunfire erupted at Delaware Veterans Cemetery on Friday morning. According to officials, state troopers were dispatched to the area of the cemetery on the 2000 block of Chesapeake City Road, around 10:15 a.m., for reports of gunshots.

There is a heavy police presence in the area and motorists are being told to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

According to police sources, a shelter-in-place order has been issued for the Brennan Estates development, which is close to the cemetery.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

