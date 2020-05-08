BEAR, Del. (CBS) — Sources tell CBS3 that Delaware State Police are investigating an active shooter situation after gunfire erupted at Delaware Veterans Cemetery on Friday morning. According to officials, state troopers were dispatched to the area of the cemetery on the 2000 block of Chesapeake City Road, around 10:15 a.m., for reports of gunshots.
Traffic Advisory- Heavy police activity in the area of DE Veterans Cemetery Chesapeake City Rd-Bear. Expect delays and avoid the area.
— Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) May 8, 2020
There is a heavy police presence in the area and motorists are being told to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
According to police sources, a shelter-in-place order has been issued for the Brennan Estates development, which is close to the cemetery.
There is no word yet on any injuries.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.