By CBS3 Staff
SOUTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Chester County teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage student in his classroom. Police have arrested 53-year-old Stephen Raught, a teacher a Owen J. Roberts High School in South Coventry Township.

Prosecutors say he assaulted a 17-year-old girl at the school on March 16.

That was the first day all schools in Pennsylvania were closed because of COVID-19 and the girl went to school to get her belongings.

The school placed Raught on administrative leave.

