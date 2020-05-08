Comments
SOUTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Chester County teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage student in his classroom. Police have arrested 53-year-old Stephen Raught, a teacher a Owen J. Roberts High School in South Coventry Township.
Prosecutors say he assaulted a 17-year-old girl at the school on March 16.
That was the first day all schools in Pennsylvania were closed because of COVID-19 and the girl went to school to get her belongings.
The school placed Raught on administrative leave.
