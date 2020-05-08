PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Frankford section overnight. Police say the victim was shot multiple times on the 5000 block of Leiper Street, around 2:15 a.m. Friday.
He then ran and collapsed outside of the 7-Eleven on the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue.
He was pronounced dead a short time later.
“The victim was able to run three blocks east along Dyre Street where he collapsed in the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue in the 7-Eleven parking lot, that’s where police found him. However, we did find the crime scene in the 5000 block of Leiper Street, which consists of 12 spent shell casings,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.
Investigators are working to determine a motive. So far, no arrests have been made.
