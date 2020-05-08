Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Kensington section of the city. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the 100 block of East Indiana Avenue.
Police say the victim was shot in the head while sitting in a parked car.
No word on a motive.
While police were investigating the shooting, they heard a burst of gunfire just two blocks away. They responded to the scene on the 2800 block of North Front Street, where they found a man shot in the leg.
That man is listed in stable condition
Police are now looking to see if the two shootings are connected.
