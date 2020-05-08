CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Kensington section of the city. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the 100 block of East Indiana Avenue.

Man Shot In Head, Killed While Sitting In Parked Car In Kensington

Police say the victim was shot in the head while sitting in a parked car.

No word on a motive.

While police were investigating the shooting, they heard a burst of gunfire just two blocks away. They responded to the scene on the 2800 block of North Front Street, where they found a man shot in the leg.

That man is listed in stable condition

Police are now looking to see if the two shootings are connected.

 

Comments